Matt says rain chances on the increase this week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are dealing with some clouds this morning, but we remain dry. Many locations are in the 40s thanks to an increase in moisture and southerly winds. You'll need the jacket this morning, but you might not need it by this afternoon as high temperatures climb into the mid 60s. We will deal with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances will remain low today. Best rain chance expected to occur south of I-20 in the evening hours. If you live north of I-20, you'll likely remain dry.
First Alert: Rain chances remain low tomorrow, but coverage for rain will be possible across all of Central Alabama. You will also notice warmer temperatures as highs climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Morning temperatures will continue to trend warmer in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing will likely occur Thursday morning as a disturbance brings a decent rain chance across Central Alabama. Temperatures will likely remain above average in the upper 60s. We could pick up around a half an inch of rain.
Unsettled: Models are disagreeing on the timing of rain chances this weekend, so we’ll keep a 30-40% chance for rain on Saturday and Sunday. A strong cold front will be nearby with colder air trying to move in from the north. We may say warm on Saturday, but colder air will likely filter in on Sunday. High temperatures will go from the 60s to the 50s.
Next Week: March (meteorological spring) might begin, but winter will refuse to go away. Temperatures are expected to remain well below average next week with more opportunities for rain. Highs could be in the 40s with lows likely dropping below freezing. We could easily see freezing temperatures next Monday morning and again Wednesday and Thursday morning of next week.
