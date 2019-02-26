Matt says rain chances on the increase this week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are dealing with some clouds this morning, but we remain dry. Many locations are in the 40s thanks to an increase in moisture and southerly winds. You'll need the jacket this morning, but you might not need it by this afternoon as high temperatures climb into the mid 60s. We will deal with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances will remain low today. Best rain chance expected to occur south of I-20 in the evening hours. If you live north of I-20, you'll likely remain dry.