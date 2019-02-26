Law enforcement wants to raise awareness as arrests in human trafficking continue

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Investigators say that right now sex trafficking victims are being solicited across the area.
They want parents to be aware that it may be happening at home and in schools. Law enforcement in Shelby County has been trying to stop this fast-growing crime.
“If your child has an electronic device or smart phone, they are at risk,” explains Captain Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force.
The task force has arrested over 3 dozen men seeking services from the sex trafficking enterprise. It is called operation Close Out.
Undercover investigators set up profiles on these trafficking sites and have been meeting people at hotels up and down Highway 280 and arresting them.
“As soon as we began these operations our investigators were quickly overwhelmed with the demand,” he explains.
Investigators have a warning for parents. Teenagers are being recruited at schools and on social media.
“Where an older male is enticing a younger female high school age or so, buying her gifts and making complements before that relationship blossoms into something that she falsely believe something genuine,” Hammac explains. “But he has evil intentions on the other side of that device,”
Investigators say the men then convinces the teen to run away.
“This idea that we have to find a way to survive. We cannot just live off love. Usually that is in the form of working at an adult entertainment establishment or going directly into sex trafficking. They are being held captive against their will,” he states.
Law enforcement’s goal is to stop these crimes.
“Anyone who is going to patronize this industry is just as guilty as the sex trafficker themselves who lure this person into that industry,” Hammac say boldly.
If you know someone trapped in this enterprise, there are resources to help victims. The Wellhouse is a local organization that helps victims recovering from this life.
