Intense flooding traps some Pickens Co people in their homes

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Some people living in the town of Pickensville are frustrated.
Residents noticed waters started rising Friday. Since then things have only got worse here and in other parts of the area.
People living in Clearlake Cover now need boats instead of cars. Water from the Tennessee Tombigbee River is more than 8 feet high in some places.
Not only has it covered some roadways. It’s underneath and inside the bottom of some homes. Rodney Jennings offered boat rides to neighbors stranded in their homes.
“I’m in shock, I’m not angry. There’s nothing we can do about it but have to to get through it. Frustrated yeah, We’ve got to clean up and be safe," Jennings told WBRC Monday.
It could take several days before the water levels drop low enough to safely begin cleaning up.
