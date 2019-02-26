Hoover police believe jewelry store robbery is connected to other cases

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Hoover police now believe that the robbery at the Jared jewelry store on Galleria Circle is connected to other ones in at least two other cities.
“We’ve been in communication with those police departments, as well as, the FBI in trying to pull our resources together to solve the case,” said Lt. Keith Czeskleba, Hoover Police.
On Saturday January 16th, police say a man wearing a mask and carrying a sledge hammer entered the Hoover store just before 7:00 p.m. He struck one of the display cases and yelled, “this is a robbery.”
Two other men, also with their faces covered, then showed up.
“The customers were in there shopping too, and so yeah that is pretty brazen. And I imagine certainly disturbing for those inside shopping,” said Czeskleba.
Investigators say the crime is similar to ones at Jared stores in both Chattanooga and just outside of Atlanta.
“Very much the same M.O. in both of those as well. Which leads us to believe they are all connected,” said Czeskleba.
