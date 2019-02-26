Help for former students drowning in debt

Paying off student loan debt
By John Huddleston | February 25, 2019 at 6:26 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 6:26 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - On average Alabama college students are drowning in student loan debt.

According to a report published in Forbes, Alabama ranks 9th with an average of $31,275 in student debt.

But now help could be on the way from corporate America.

“It seems like every week, there is a new company making headlines for offering student loan repayment," said Teddy Nykiel, with nerdwallet.com.

While there is a relatively small number of employers doing that right now, Nykiel expects that to increase in the coming years.

That’s right companies helping to pay off your student loans.

“There is a good chance that this could become more popular. There is a new bill in the senate that could make the contributions from the employers standpoint tax free," said Nykiel.

