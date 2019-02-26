Heart device mistaken as suicide bomber vest

VINEMONT, AL (WBRC) - A Cullman County family is expressing concern because a lifesaving vest their father has to wear is sometimes mistaken for a suicide bomber vest.
Jimmy Reeves wears a vest that helps even out the weight of the machines he has to wear to keep him alive.
Reeves has a left ventricular assist device placed on his heart. It is designed to take over the pumping function on the left portion of his heart.
Just in the past month, Reeves been out with his family shopping and people thought his device was a suicide bomber vest.
Right now his family is concerned Reeves could get hurt if people don’t learn what the device really is.
“Our biggest worry is that when he goes into public that it will turn fatal if something doesn’t get done about it,” says Reeves’ daughter Shyanne Sparks.
Reeves said he doesn’t even really like going out into public now because of the confusion the vest causes.
“I feel bad for the ones who go out with me or when I go out with them to stores,” says Reeves. " I feel like it’s embarrassing to them or putting them on the spot. I just want to stay at home and not come out of my room."
So far, police have responded on three different occasions because of people mistaking the vest as a bomb. Reeves says when he thinks about the confusion it is causing that he sometimes gets sad and just cries over the entire situation.
Reeves tells us that if anyone sees him out in public and they have questions about the vest or the equipment that is keeping him alive, come up and ask. He says he is an open book and is more than happy to educate people about his LVAD.
If you would like to learn more about the LVAD and how it works, click here.
