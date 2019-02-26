Gas prices are on the rise

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Gas Buddy reports that the number of gas stations selling gas below two dollars a gallon has dropped from 11,000 to just over 4,000 stations.
“I paid $1.84 last weekend in Hueytown. Same service station yesterday in Hueytown was $2.14,” motorist Johnny Brock said. “I don’t understand why they have jumped.”
Patrick DeHaan, the head of Gas Buddy’s analysis section, says there are about three reasons: It’s the time of year for maintenance on oil rigs and that cuts production. Also, the switch is underway to more expensive summer gasoline. The price of crude oil has also jumped in recent weeks.
“Prices will probably continue to steadily jump up over the next couple of months. Spring break might you might have to dig a little deeper,” DeHaan said.
So what should drivers do to save some bucks? DeHaan said shop around for a better price.
“By not shopping around, going to gas stations that are convenient to them, or waiting until there is a need to fill up, sometimes that can cost you several hundreds of dollars a year,” DeHaan said.
Alabama drivers are bracing for more financial pain in the possible near future.
“I hate to see them talking about a gas tax going on top of it,” Brock said.
The cheapest prices for gas to to www.GasBuddy.com .
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.