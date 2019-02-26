Flood waters still rising in Pickensville

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - This week people living in places like Clearlake Cove in Pickensville saw the dark side that comes with living along a river.
“I’m not angry. There’s nothing you can do about it. We have to get through it. Frustrated? Yeah, you’ve got to think what’s coming down the road,” Rodney Jennings told WBRC.
Floodwaters from the Tennessee Tombigbee River swallowed Jennings’ neighborhood. Several cars are water logged and the only way in or out is by boat.
“What we’ve been doing is transporting people back and forth trying to get groceries. What you see in our boat we’ve got a lot of food. And we’ve people’s mail, medicine,” Jennings continued.
Monday, he and others boated through the neighborhood helping people stranded in their homes get supplies. They hope waters under the houses would go down. But they’ve only gotten higher.
“It’s isolated. The only way you can get in to the houses is by boat,” according to Olyn Cowart.
He drove here from Philadelphia, Mississippi Tuesday to check on his home. The flooding on West Bank Road reach his house today. But it’s not nearly as bad as the trouble others are facing.
“Oh they’re depressed cause they left. Motorcycles, house furniture,” Cowart concluded.
