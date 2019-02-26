Firefighters rescue rat from manhole cover after it gets stuck

(Gray News) – Stuck like a rat in a trap. Really, it was just a stuck rat.
Firefighters and animal rescuers came to the aid of the rodent who was a little too big for the hole in the manhole cover it was trying to squeeze through in the German town of Bensheim, about 35 miles south of Frankfurt.
As far as rat rescues go, this was a quickie.
The Volunteer Fire Department Auerbach and Professional Animal Rescue Rhein-Neckar freed the rotund rodent in just a couple of minutes on Sunday.
Soon the rat had scampered off to continue his scavenging ways.
Perhaps, after the embarrassment of getting caught in the manhole cover, our furry friend will go on diet or do a better job of sizing up the holes it crawls through.
