Educating parents about e-cigarettes

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Teenagers using e-cigarettes is a big problem in Alabama.
Unlike smoking, it’s hard for parents to spot. That’s why Compact 2020 in Shelby County believes it’s important to educate parents.
On Monday, they teamed up with Susan Walley, an Associate Professor at UAB and Pediatrician at Children’s of Alabama, for a seminar called Tobacco in the 21st Century.
It was held at Oak Mountain High School with the goal of helping parents identify the signs of vaping. They also learned about the dangers.
“There’s a lot we really don’t know, but we certainly know enough right now to say these are harmful products, and we have a lot of concerns when our youth are using them,” explained Dr. Walley.
She said the flavored oils used in e-cigarettes contain a lot more nicotine than regular cigarettes, which can impact teens’ health.
