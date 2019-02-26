Alabaster women is the ‘I do’ in the wedding Industry

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) - Heather Benge grew up in Alabaster, but her life has moved from the life of Alabama to altar’s all over America.
She has started up a project called Styled Shoots Across america and it is taking the wedding industry by storm.
“I am a wedding planner, who grew up in Alabaster, though I now reside in Houston,” said Benge. “I had a personal goal to design inspiring wedding shoots that showcase current wedding trends and create fresh content that bring new designs ideas to potential couples all across the U.S. I had no time frame in mind when starting this and never thought it would be more than just a fun project.”
In 18 months, she has built an online community with almost 20,000 members and have completed over 65 shoots in 36 states. Benge has personally worked with over 1,300 wedding professionals in 2018.
