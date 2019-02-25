Work Week Forecast: When is the rain returning?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We know you enjoyed Sunday’s beautiful, dry weather, but it won’t last.
The good news is Monday will be similar once temperatures rise during the morning. Sunny weather will help elevate comfort levels after your morning commute will include temperatures in the 30s. The dry weather will also help with high water levels around the area.
However, wet weather will return for most of us Tuesday night. It could start as early as your afternoon commute, but rain is expected in our area overnight and into Wednesday.
On Wednesday, as the rain continues, temperatures are expected to be in the 70s.
The next big thing is Friday, when a cold front moves in overnight and could bring storms. Make sure you download our FIRST ALERT Weather App and check it throughout the week to stay updated on Friday’s potential threat.
