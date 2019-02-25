Victim’s brother charged in death of Shelby Co. man

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in the shooting death that took place Saturday night.
Authorities received a report of a domestic violence incident involving a shooting around 9:07 p.m. on Saturday night. When they arrived, deputies found one person dead.
The victim has now been identified as 19-year-old Calvin J. Ray of Columbiana. His brother, Jalen Ray, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Authorities believe that Jalen Ray shot and killed his brother. According to the sheriff’s department, Jalen then encountered another family member while leaving the residence.
The other family member shot and injured Jalen Ray. The sheriff’s office states there are no pending charges against that family member at this time.
Jalen Ray is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail on a $180,000 bond.
The Shelby Count Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with additional information to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office directly at (205) 669-4181, the Secret Witness line at (205) 669-9116, or through their website at www.shelbyso.com by clicking on the “Report Criminal Activity” link and choosing “General Information.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.