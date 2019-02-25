Thank a pink-tuxed Jason Momoa for bringing back the scrunchie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Jason Momoa graced the Oscars red carpet on Sunday wearing a pink velvet tuxedo to match his wife, Lisa Bonet.
But all eyes were on his matching pink scrunchie on his wrist.
The “Aquaman” star wore a Fendi tux with black piping designed by the late Karl Lagerfield.
He also sported a matching pink scrunchie with its own mini Fendi label.
Social media went crazy over the scrunchie. One Twitter user wrote, “I’ll just be here, waiting for Jason Momoa to put that scrunchie in his hair.”
Another tweet said, “I think Jason Momoa just single-handedly brought back the scrunchie. Now please excuse my while I go digging through the boxes marked ‘childhood’ in my basement.”
During the awards, Momoa joined actress Helen Mirren — who also wore pink — to present the Oscar for best documentary feature.
She called him a “Hawaiian god” and commented that their matching outfits were purely accidental.
“We can both wear pink,” she said.
Another highlight on the red carpet: Momoa reacted to the fifth grader who sold boxes of Samoas Girl Scout cookies with his photo, calling them “Momoas.”
He told Entertainment Tonight he’s actually not a fan of Samoas but prefers Trefoils instead.
“I love Girl Scout cookies! I was like waiting to get some free ones. I’d love some.”
His wife, Lisa Bonet, then joked, “I think he just wants his cut.”
