Teaching is like home for one Wylam K-8 teacher

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Teaching is all about the students for Dale Simmons at Wylam K-8 School. In his 11th year of teaching, the Fairfield native is working in the area because for him it is like being at home.
“I got into teaching because I wanted to make a difference,” said Simmons. “I know it is cliche’, however, I wanted to play a part in shaping a kids life. And if I can get a student to learn one thing each and everyday, then I’ve done what I want to be doing.”
Simmons is also an athletic coach at the school so he wears a lot of different hats. If you enter his classroom you will see drawings on the ceiling tiles and students writing on desk tops with washable markers. Simmons is doing all he can to give his students a learning environment with the opportunity to create and broaden their thinking.
