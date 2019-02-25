Summer learning academy registration opens in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa City Schools is now taking applications for their summer learning academy.
How many times do we hear that some kids lose interest in learning after coming back from a long summer break? Well according to Tuscaloosa city schools, research supports that two thirds of the ninth-grade achievement gap can be traced back to elementary summer learning loss.
That’s why the school district is offering new and more interesting summer learning opportunities for students who are academically on grade level and those who are struggling.
The school system is expanding elementary and middle school programs to serve 1300 students this year, a 200 plus student increase compared to last year. The summer learning academy will also be a full school day this year versus a half day like previous summers. “That’s how an achievement gap begins to open up summer after summer. So, for us providing students an opportunity not to lose their learning during the summer is a very important objective. We’re providing students with the kinds of opportunity that is appealing to them,” said Andrew Maxey director of special programs.
The summer learning academy runs from May 29th to July 2nd. Remember registration is opened now. Click here for a link to sign-up.
