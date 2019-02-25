Summer learning academy registration opens in Tuscaloosa

The school system is expanding elementary and middle school programs to serve 1300 students this year, a 200 plus student increase compared to last year. The summer learning academy will also be a full school day this year versus a half day like previous summers. “That’s how an achievement gap begins to open up summer after summer. So, for us providing students an opportunity not to lose their learning during the summer is a very important objective. We’re providing students with the kinds of opportunity that is appealing to them,” said Andrew Maxey director of special programs.