Showers return by midweek, strong storms possible Friday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - RAIN CHANCES INCREASE BY MID-WEEK: You can expect another cold night across the area, with a few clouds overhead. Temperatures should remain above freezing, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. A southerly flow will be returning on Tuesday, with a gradual increase in clouds and a chance for a few isolated showers to the south. The chance for showers will continue through tomorrow night and into the day on Wednesday. The good news is the rain will be scattered and light. This will help out with the current river flooding issues around the area, at-least through mid-week.
FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE STRONG STORMS FRIDAY: Temperatures will make another big rebound by the end of the work week as an unseasonably warm air mass returns to the area. Highs on Thursday and Friday will once again be nearing the 70 degree mark in many locations. We could see a period of heavier rain and possibly a few storms on Thursday. This could lead to some additional localized flood issues. A more potent cold front will be diving southeast on Friday and this will bring a potential for stronger storms and heavier rain. The rain and storms will likely impact our area from northwest to southeast through Friday night.
THE WEEKEND: There is a chance a less amplified flow pattern over the weekend will cause Friday’s system to stall to our south on Saturday. Colder air will be settling in with a period of dry weather for Saturday. However, we’ve introduced a chance of showers for Sunday, mainly across southern areas. High temperatures will be in the 40s, with lows near freezing early Sunday. Right now we’re expecting all liquid precipitation but we will need to keep an eye on precipitation and temperature profile trends in the long range. We will be sending out updates on our WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.