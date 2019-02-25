Showers return by midweek, strong storms possible Friday

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE STRONG STORMS FRIDAY: Temperatures will make another big rebound by the end of the work week as an unseasonably warm air mass returns to the area. Highs on Thursday and Friday will once again be nearing the 70 degree mark in many locations. We could see a period of heavier rain and possibly a few storms on Thursday. This could lead to some additional localized flood issues. A more potent cold front will be diving southeast on Friday and this will bring a potential for stronger storms and heavier rain. The rain and storms will likely impact our area from northwest to southeast through Friday night.