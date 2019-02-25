Police looking for suspect in Family Dollar robbery

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Birmingham police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Family Dollar store.
The robbery happened in the 7300 block of 1st Avenue North on February 20 around 5:52 p.m.
Police say the man came into the store and employees saw him trying to shoplift. When employees confronted him, he tried to get away but was locked inside.
The man found a knife and tried to stab an employee in an effort to get the keys to exit. He was later able to leave without injury to the employees.
The suspect left the scene in a maroon Chevrolet, HHR.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call BPD Robbery Detectives at 254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 254-7777
