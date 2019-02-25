NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in Alabama over the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The National Weather Service office in Birmingham confirms three tornadoes touched down in Alabama over the weekend.
The NWS says an EF-0 tornado hit northeast Fayette and northwest Walker counties. The survey crew says it had wind speeds of 80 mph and a width of 350 yards.
The NWS also confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Lamar County near the Kingville community that crossed into far western Fayette County before lifting. Wind speeds maxed at 105 mph.
An EF-1 tornado touched down near Rockford in Coosa County early Sunday morning.
