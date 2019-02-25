Non-profit raising money for injured Birmingham police officer

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A non-profit organization, The Wounded Blue, is currently raising money for a Birmingham police officer who was injured on the job.
In Nov. 2018, Officer Tekulve Bowden was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle on I-59 while investigating a car crash. Both of his legs are fractured and Bowden hasn’t been able to work since the accident.
The money raised will go towards Officer Bowden’s out-of-pocket medical bills and expenses for his family while he recovers.
To donate to this account, click here.
When you get to the PayPal payment screen, you will be given the option to “write a note." You are asked to enter Officer Bowden’s name so the payment will be directed to his account. You are also asked to enter your address so the organization will be able to acknowledge your donation.
As an alternative, donation checks may be sent to Wounded Blue, Inc., 213 Greene Street, Huntsville, AL, 35801.
