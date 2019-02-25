Morris elementary school raises money for fallen BPD sergeant’s family

MORRIS, AL (WBRC) - An elementary school in Morris today held an event to back the blue in a very special way.
The event brought kids and cops together to raise money for Sgt. Wytasha Carter’s family.
Sgt. Carter, a Birmingham police sergeant, was shot and killed while responding to car burglaries on January 13.
Bryan Elementary PTA raised money with tickets, shirt, and food, and Morris Youth Association Ballpark will match every dollar raised.
“We just want these kids to realize that officers aren’t just some guys on TV, it’s not some woman arresting on ‘Cops’ show or anything like that," said Patricia Peebles, Bryan Elementary PTA president. "They’re dads, they’re mothers, they’re aunts or uncles. They’re real people and they can pass away, and we have to take care of their families. But more than anything, appreciate them while they’re here. Let them know that we care about them and we’re always here to take care of them.”
All proceeds will be donated to Sgt. Carter’s family.
