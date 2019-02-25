Morris elementary school raises money for fallen BPD sergeant’s family

“We just want these kids to realize that officers aren’t just some guys on TV, it’s not some woman arresting on ‘Cops’ show or anything like that," said Patricia Peebles, Bryan Elementary PTA president. "They’re dads, they’re mothers, they’re aunts or uncles. They’re real people and they can pass away, and we have to take care of their families. But more than anything, appreciate them while they’re here. Let them know that we care about them and we’re always here to take care of them.”