Matt says rain will return by Midweek

Next Big Thing: With so many flood warnings across Central Alabama, more rain is not a welcome. We will have to deal with scattered showers Wednesday-Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will also warm into the 50s due to more moisture and cloud cover. There’s potential we could see a few strong storms Friday evening and early Saturday morning as a strong cold front moves into the area. The timing of this system is still questionable. The GFS shows a more potent severe threat pushing through Saturday morning while the Euorpean shows a smaller severe threat moving into the area on Friday.