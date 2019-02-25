Matt says rain will return by Midweek

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Monday! Hope you enjoyed a blue sky and some sunshine on Sunday! We have very dry air in place and it has allowed our temperatures to cool into the 30s this morning. Make sure you grab the jacket before you walk out the door. We will enjoy a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky today. Some upper level clouds will move into the area by this afternoon and evening, but we'll remain dry. Temperatures should be near average for late February with highs in the lower 60s.
First Alert: We will begin to transition back to an unsettled weather pattern as we head into Tuesday evening and into the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s Tuesday morning with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day on Tuesday and that could give way to a few showers in our southern counties Tuesday evening. Rain chance at 20%. Areas that have seen so much rain will likely stay dry (north of I-20).
Next Big Thing: With so many flood warnings across Central Alabama, more rain is not a welcome. We will have to deal with scattered showers Wednesday-Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will also warm into the 50s due to more moisture and cloud cover. There’s potential we could see a few strong storms Friday evening and early Saturday morning as a strong cold front moves into the area. The timing of this system is still questionable. The GFS shows a more potent severe threat pushing through Saturday morning while the Euorpean shows a smaller severe threat moving into the area on Friday.
Trending Cold: Next Sunday and Monday is trending colder with highs in the 40s and 50s. We will likely see freezing temperatures next Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Still not a good idea to plant anything as we head into March. First half of March is trending below average in regards to temperatures.
