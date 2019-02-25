Lake Logan Martin experiencing flooding from recent rains

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - People living at Lake Logan Martin are keeping their eyes on water levels.
It was a busy last Friday for a lot of folks who live at Lakeside Landing. A number of recreational vehicles had to be moved. They were parked in spots that are currently underwater.
“We were told last Friday morning that the water was going to come up further than they thought. So we all got together, started helping each other move RV’s,” said Lori Musgrove, a resident at Lakeside Landing.
Lake Logan Logan Martin is about 471 feet. Normally it’s around 460 feet. The lake is expected to crest Tuesday.
The RV’s were moved to just outside of the shoreline to keep from flooding. Some neighbors say the lake has dropped some since Sunday. Big Bull Campgrounds also had to move RVs.
“I think it’s a little bit scary for a lot of folks,” said Jackie Sikora of Big Bull Campgrounds
All the power to the RV’s spots were turned off for safety reasons. Sikora has lived out on the lake for years.
“We are blessed this time. Its not as bad as it could be. We got sunshine yesterday and again today. It’s wonderful and its going to help,” said Sikora.
People who live on Logan Martin said living with a flood threat is a part of their life, but they are ready for a drier weather.
“I’m ready for it to go away. So we can get back to our regular spot.” Musgrove said.
If you live on the lake, flooding is going to be an issue, but homeowners still call it living in paradise and they are not moving.
