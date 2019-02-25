Expectations low as Trump looks for win in NKorea summit

Trump was the driving force behind this week's Vietnam summit, aiming to recreate the global spectacle of his first meeting with Kim, although that initial summit yielded few concrete results and the months that followed have produced little optimism about what will be achieved in the sequel. He once warned that North Korea's arsenal posed such a threat to humanity that he may have no choice but to rain "fire and fury" on the rogue nation, yet on Sunday declared that he was in no hurry for Pyongyang to prove it was abandoning its weapons.