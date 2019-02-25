Dak’s: Pizza Hasselback Chicken

Ingredients:
4 chicken breasts
1 cup of crushed tomatoes
Pepperoni
Mozzarella slices
Shredded mozzarella/parmesan
DAK's ITALIAN BLAST or GREEN ZEST
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Put in the crushed tomatoes in small bowl. Add 1 teaspoon of DAK’s. Stir. Set aside.
Using a sharp knife score parallel lines all the way down the length of the chicken breast. Do not cut the chicken all the way through, cut about 4/5th the way down the chicken. You want to make about 5-7 slits depending on how big the chicken breast it.
Generously sprinkle the chicken with DAK’s Green Zest or Italian Blast.
Arrange the chicken on baking tray lined with parchment or aluminum foil. Spray the sheet with oil first if you are using aluminum foil so it won’t stick.
In each slit, add a teaspoon of sauce, slice of pepperoni, and slice of mozzarella. Complete this process on the slits for all the chicken breasts.
Sprinkle the chicken with shredded mozzarella/parmesan. Sprinkle with more DAK’s.
Bake for about 20-30 minutes until the chicken is done (165 degrees).
