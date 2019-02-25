Community gives final goodbye to Holly Pond native killed in IL shooting

HOLLY POND, AL (WBRC) - Family and friends honored the life of Josh Pinkard at his family church Sunday afternoon.
Pinkard was a husband and father of three who had recently been promoted to plant manager at Henry Pratt Company where the mass shooting that included five deaths happened earlier this month.
“It shocked me. Speechless when I heard the news," said Chief Ralph Laney of Berlin Fire Department. "I’m just thankful that we got everything handled real well for the family, showed our respect to them, and we wish them the best.”
Pinkard was laid to rest today at Redan Baptist Church next to his little sister who died in a tragic accident several years ago.
