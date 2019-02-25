Residents upset with proposed Chick-fil-A plan in Cahaba Heights

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A lot of people are expected to turnout for the Vestavia Hills City Council meeting Monday night.
At heart of the concern for some in Cahaba Heights? Chick-fil-A.
It’s not Chick-fil-A sandwiches residents are concerned about. They are very concerned about the size of the proposed franchise in the neighborhood.
Chick-fil-A wants to build just off of Crosshaven Road. The council is considering re-zoning the spot from residential to commercial.
A woman who lives near by tells WBRC Fox6 News that the fast food restaurant wants to put in about 60 plus parking spots. This has them concerned about about the impact on property values and traffic.
Some people in the community want Chick-fil-A to cut the size of the project to better fit the neighborhood much like other fast food operations nearby.
“People walk their dogs here. There are kids down the street," said Susan Lester. "We think because Crosshaven is so small that people will loop around one of the streets more often.”
The re-zoning committee has approved the change. The council will decide to go along, reject or possibly delay a vote on the rezoning at tonight’s meeting.
