Another beautiful day to soak up and enjoy

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s another beautiful and dry day. High clouds will create extra beauty in the sky and could lead to a colorful sunset. Temperatures will rise into the lower 60s, and that’s normal for this time of year. Overnight, clouds continue to increase and temperatures fall into the upper 30s.
First Alert: We will begin to transition back to an unsettled weather pattern starting tomorrow. There is a slight chance for showers south of I-20 tomorrow and on Wednesday too. The greatest coverage of showers looks to arrive on Wednesday night and into Thursday. There will also be the threat for storms with that round too but nothing severe is expected at this time.
Next Big Thing: Many flood warnings continue across Central Alabama and it will take another day or two for water levels to start coming down. Fortunately showers look light initially this week and focused more to the south. They’ll be a little heavier though by the end of the week and hopefully won’t cause additional flooding issues. The next round of storms that needs to be watched for a severe potential arrives Friday into Saturday morning. We’ll keep you updated on future rain chances and any concern for severe weather on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Trending Cold: Next Sunday and Monday is trending colder with highs in the 40s and 50s. We will likely see freezing temperatures next Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Even though we will continue a mild stretch, I would not recommend putting sensitive plants outside. The first half of March is trending below average in regards to temperatures. Tracking nice and dry weather.
