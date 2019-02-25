Another beautiful day to soak up and enjoy

Next Big Thing: Many flood warnings continue across Central Alabama and it will take another day or two for water levels to start coming down. Fortunately showers look light initially this week and focused more to the south. They’ll be a little heavier though by the end of the week and hopefully won’t cause additional flooding issues. The next round of storms that needs to be watched for a severe potential arrives Friday into Saturday morning. We’ll keep you updated on future rain chances and any concern for severe weather on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.