Tracking line of storms tonight

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It has been an active weather day across the state with numerous tornado warnings, downed trees and power lines. We’re still receiving reports of power outages.
We’re getting the final push of rain and thunderstorms across the area. These storms could produce some gusty winds. The primary concern will be downed trees and power lines as well as additional flash flooding. Models indicate the rain will clear the area during the overnight hours. Expect lows around 52 degrees with winds gusting up to 30 mph.
Sunday will be sunny and breezy. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with less muggy air moving in. Highs will reach the lower 60s during the afternoon. By Sunday night, there will be a chill in the air. Expect overnight lows in the mid-30s.
Monday will be a dry day with highs in the lower 60s. The dry weather will continue through at least Tuesday. By Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll see at least a few showers across the area with increasing clouds. Highs will reach the mid-60s during the afternoon. Morning lows will remain in the upper 40s. We’re not expecting thunderstorms or severe weather during the week, but we will see rain chances around 40 percent.
By the weekend, we should see some drier weather in the forecast. Stay up to date with the latest forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather app.
