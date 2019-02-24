Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The rain has finally pushed out of all but far Southeast Alabama and will end for now. Today and tomorrow will be dry as an area of high pressure builds strength over the region.
Most of the day Tuesday will remain dry but there will be an increase in clouds as the high migrates out of the Southeast accompanied by a more southerly flow of air and a developing area of low pressure along The Gulf Coast. This system will move north over the region accompanied by several waves of disturbed weather which will continue through Friday when the next cold front approaches late Friday and into Saturday morning.
The remainder of next weekend looks dry as well although some long-range forecast models hint at some wrap-around moisture with this system providing at least a chance for light rain through Saturday. For now, we’ll focus on some drier, cooler days as a more tranquil weather pattern returns and temperatures continue at more seasonal levels for the end of February.
