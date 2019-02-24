Son charged with murder of Pell City man

PELL CITY, AL (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of a Pell City man.
Authorities confirmed that the Riverside Police Department requested assistance in locating a missing person. During the initial investigation, authorities determined there was a possible homicide.
Sheriff’s investigators and the Riverside Police Chief, Rick Oliver, followed leads that led them to the victim. The victim was found in a wooded area on Police Camp Road in Riverside.
A suspect, John Shane Patterson, was arrested and charged with murder. The suspect is the son of the victim, John W. Patterson.
The suspect is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail and is awaiting a bond hearing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.