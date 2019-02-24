Shelby Co investigating shooting death

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting death that took place Saturday night.
Authorities received a report of a domestic violence incident involving a shooting around 9:07 p.m. on Saturday night, When they arrived, deputies found one person dead.
The Shelby County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene along with investigators from the sheriff’s department. Authorities have not released the name of the victim. It is unknown if they have a suspect in custody.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Shelby Count Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with additional information to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office directly at (205) 669-4181, the Secret Witness line at (205) 669-9116, or through their website at www.shelbyso.com by clicking on the “Report Criminal Activity” link and choosing “General Information.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.