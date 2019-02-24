Power outages, damage being reported as severe weather moves into Alabama

(WBRC) - Power outages and damage caused by Saturday’s severe weather are starting to be reported.
The Alabama Power outage map reports almost 2,000 customers were without power around 6 p.m. in Marion County. The report says 225 are without power in Chilton County.
The Marion County EMA reports trees and power lines are down in Hamilton near Bexar Avenue West. Officials add the damage is not affecting any traffic.
We will provide more information when it is available.
