Power outages, damage being reported as severe weather moves into Alabama

This photo was taken between Curry and Arley. (Source: Scott Bowling)
By WBRC Staff | February 23, 2019 at 6:04 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 6:23 PM

(WBRC) - Power outages and damage caused by Saturday’s severe weather are starting to be reported.

The Alabama Power outage map reports almost 2,000 customers were without power around 6 p.m. in Marion County. The report says 225 are without power in Chilton County.

The Marion County EMA reports trees and power lines are down in Hamilton near Bexar Avenue West. Officials add the damage is not affecting any traffic.

VIDEO: Funnel cloud in Curry
Damage outside of Hamilton
We will provide more information when it is available.

