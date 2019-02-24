Man sentenced to probation after 2nd rape conviction

GREENE COUNTY, MO (Gray News) - For the second time in three years, Beau Gormley is guilty of a sex crime.
Despite the prosecutor’s recommendation for a seven-year prison sentence, the 33-year-old left the courtroom sentenced to five years of probation, according to a report by the Springfield News-Leader.
Gormley’s first offense came in 2014. He pleaded guilty to statutory rape of a 16-year-old.
Gormley reportedly had sex with her in the kitchen of a restaurant he owned. To make it more believable that he thought she was older, he forced her to change her age on her application.
Gormley received probation, but a judge sentenced him to a 120-day sex offender program in 2016.
His second offense happened about a month into that probation. Police told local media he pressured his victim for hours to “come lay” with him until she agreed to perform oral sex on him in bed.
The victim told police Gormley got on top of her and forced her to have sex with him once she got in bed. He claimed the act was consensual.
That case went to trial in Dec. 2018. Judge Calvin Holden found him guilty of second-degree rape.
Elizabeth Fox, a prosecutor in Green County, told the court this was Gormley’s second conviction as she made her case for him to face Missouri’s maximum prison sentence.
Even so, Gormley’s lawyer Jason Coatney argued that Gormley had not begun his sex offender program at the time of the second offense. He asked the court to consider probation for his client.
The woman who oversees Gormley’s treatment and his probation officer both spoke on his behalf, saying that he has made progress and works to fulfill the program’s requirements.
Ultimately, Holden sentenced Gormley to probation, but cautioned another violation would result in a lengthy prison sentence.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.