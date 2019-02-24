Logan Martin Lake homeowner: Threat of flooding is ‘just a part of lake life’

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Rising water levels at Logan Martin Lake continue to be a concern.
However, as water starts to flow above Alan Furr’s retaining wall, he said it’s nothing he hasn’t seen before.
“Some find it amusing, some find it an annoyance. And some like me are like, ‘Eh, it’s just a flood,’" he said.
Furr has lived on Logan Martin Lake for several years now. He said the threat of flooding is always something he’s prepared for, but for others who may not live there full time, it can be alarming.
“Over the years, reports of boats to the roofs of boat houses because they left them on the dock,” said Furr.
“There’s probably about 5.5 to 6 feet of water over the deck right now,” Furr said Saturday afternoon.
His biggest concern is the debris that’s left on his yard once the water recedes.
“In 2016, maybe, we had water fairly close to this, maybe a couple feet less, but it was close,” he said. “We had it up in the yard and we wound up with a tree that floated up that was left after the water receded.”
But for now, Furr said he’s going with the flow.
“We’re living in paradise and this is just a slight price to pay. It’s just a part of lake life,” he said. “We’ll deal with it.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.