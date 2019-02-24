Iron cruise to 28-12 win in first road game

ATLANTA (WBRC) - The Iron had no problem with their first road test of the season.
Birmingham overcame a slow start to blow out Atlanta 28-12 on Sunday, moving to 3-0 on the season.
Iron running back Trent Richardson scored three touchdowns, coming from 1, 5 and 6 yards. Nick Novak made field goals of 27 and 39 yards.
Birmingham returns home next Sunday, facing the San Antonio Commanders at 3 p.m.
2ND QUARTER
Legends 3, Iron 0 - Koo 21-yard field goal (14:08 left)
Legends 3, Iron 3 - Novak 39-yard field goal (10:27 left)
Iron 9, Legends 3 - Richardson 5-yard run (2:36 left) (2-pt. no good)
Iron 9, Legends 6 - Koo 35-yard field goal (1:06 left)
3RD QUARTER
Iron 12, Legends 6 - Novak 27-yard field goal (8:20 left)
Iron 20, Legends 6 - Richardson 1-yard run (0:05 left) (2-pt. good)
4TH QUARTER
Iron 28, Legends 6 - Richardson 6-yard run (4:28 left) (2-pt. good)
Iron 28, Legends 12 - Sims to Crockett, 23 yards (1:41 left) (2-pt. no good)
