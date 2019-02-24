FIRST ALERT for River Flood Warnings

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS LATE FRIDAY: Another strong cold front will move our way on Friday and we will need to keep an eye out for a possible threat of severe storms Friday night and into the early morning hours on Saturday. Once this passes, we will have a very cold and dry air mass settling in for the rest of the weekend. However, long range guidance is suggesting building instability during the day and evening on Friday. It’s still early but given the active pattern and another big change later in the week, this will need to be closely monitored. I will be sharing more specifics in my forecast starting at 9 p.m.