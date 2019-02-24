FIRST ALERT for River Flood Warnings

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Over the past seven days we’ve received up to 10 inches of rain across parts of our area resulting in river flood warnings along several local waterways. Cherokee County has announced the county schools will be closed on Monday due to the localized flooding. We’re seeing historic flooding along portions of the Tennessee River in North Alabama where rain totals over the past seven days reached the one foot mark in some areas.
Here are the latest flood crest forecast for some of our local rivers, along with the associated flood stages:
Coosa River
Weiss Dam - Flood Stage: 567’ - Forecast Crest: 572.1’ Tuesday
Gadsden - Flood Stage: 511.53’ - Forecast Crest: 511.71’ Tonight
Logan Martin - Flood Stage: 471.09’ - Forecast Crest: 471.7’ Monday
Black Warrior River
Oliver Lock & Dam - Flood Stage: 129’ - Forecast Crest: 131.2’ Monday
Selden Lock & Dam - Flood Stage: 90’ - Forecast Crest: 100.9’ Tuesday
Tombigbee River
Bevill Lock & Dam - Flood Stage: 122’ - Forecast Crest: 137.1’ Monday
Gainesville Lock & Dam - Flood Stage: 101’ - Forecast Crest: 114.7’ Monday
Demopolis Lock & Dam - Flood Stage: 68’ - Forecast Crest: 82.2’ Wednesday
A COLDER START TOMORROW: The sky will remain clear overnight, with lows ranging from near freezing to just above freezing in the more populated zones. Plan on jacket weather to start the day, with a more comfy feel by lunchtime thanks to another sunny sky. Highs on Monday will reach the low 60s, with a northeast wind.
MORE RAIN BY TUESDAY NIGHT: We should make it through most of the day on Tuesday with dry conditions, though moisture will be on the increase, with another chance of showers by the evening. The chance of showers will increase Tuesday night as another surge of milder air lifts into the region. This will bring a cloudy setup, with a chance of showers to start the day on Wednesday. More rain will be possible on Thursday as another boundary dividing the milder air from cold air stalls across the state. This will have a big impact on temperatures, with highs ranging from low 60s to the north to near 70º temperatures further south.
FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS LATE FRIDAY: Another strong cold front will move our way on Friday and we will need to keep an eye out for a possible threat of severe storms Friday night and into the early morning hours on Saturday. Once this passes, we will have a very cold and dry air mass settling in for the rest of the weekend. However, long range guidance is suggesting building instability during the day and evening on Friday. It’s still early but given the active pattern and another big change later in the week, this will need to be closely monitored. I will be sharing more specifics in my forecast starting at 9 p.m.
NWS SURVEYS: The Birmingham and Jackson National Weather Services Offices have been very busy today surveying the damage associated with yesterdays severe weather outbreak. The Birmingham Office confirmed an EF-0 tornado in northeast Fayette and southwest Walker counties and will relay more reports as they check out the damage further west into Lamar County. We’ve also received confirmed reports of damage associated with the tornado warning that we covered for Coosa county between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Jackson will soon release a report on the tornado that produced the significant damage in Columbus, Miss.
