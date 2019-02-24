Body of 21-year-old Palmerdale firefighter escorted by Palmerdale FD, other first responders to funeral home

ONEONTA, AL (WBRC) - On Saturday night, firefighters and other first responders escorted Brenden Pierce’s body to a funeral home in Oneonta.
He’s the 21-year-old Palmerdale firefighter who died earlier this week. Funeral plans haven’t been announced yet.
Pierce was a helper at heart.
"He really loved helping people. In fact, he made it his goal in his career. He wanted to be able to help people and save lives as possible,” said Palmerdale Fire District Chief Jason Howell.
At only 21, Pierce had been on the job three years and was working to get his paramedic license when the unthinkable happened earlier this week, Chief Howell says Pierce just got back from responding on a weather-related call Tuesday when he started feeling ill. Howell says the young firefighter ended up having a stroke. and passed away Wednesday at Grandview Medical.
