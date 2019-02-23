Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Rivers across Central Alabama will continue rising for the next several days. The rises will produce minor to moderate flood levels. Additionally,
severe thunderstorms will be possible from late this afternoon through much of the evening. The threat from any storms which do develop will include tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. The threat could begin as early as 4 pm in extreme Northwest Alabama and continue through 3 am in East Alabama.
The greatest threat will likely be near and north of a Demopolis to Calera to Centre line. Otherwise, thunderstorms can still be expected outside these areas but these storms will likely be weaker in intensity.
A much improved weather pattern is setting up for the second half of the weekend as drier, more stable air moves into The Southeast. This pattern persists through at least mid-week although a few rain showers may re-develop by Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves north from The Gulf. All in all, however, next week’s weather looks much more tranquil and with the drier air river flooding should begin to abate as well. Temperatures will become more seasonal as well with highs ranging from 60-65 and overnight lows near 35.
