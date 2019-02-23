Saturday Morning Weather

A much improved weather pattern is setting up for the second half of the weekend as drier, more stable air moves into The Southeast. This pattern persists through at least mid-week although a few rain showers may re-develop by Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves north from The Gulf. All in all, however, next week’s weather looks much more tranquil and with the drier air river flooding should begin to abate as well. Temperatures will become more seasonal as well with highs ranging from 60-65 and overnight lows near 35.