Police release photos of Center Point HS burglary suspect

CENTER POINT, AL (WBRC) - Photos of a suspect in a burglary at Center Point High School have been released.
A report filed with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the school was burglarized Feb. 17 at approximately 1:40 a.m. Detectives say the suspect stole classroom items and caused extensive damage through vandalism.
The photos are from surveillance footage inside the school. Detectives believe this same suspect is responsible for another burglary at Center Point High School in January.
If you recognize the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.