Northport Fire Rescue supports idea of free storm spotter class

NORTHPORT, AL (WBRC) - Northport Fire Rescue posted a message on its Facebook page recently asking people to consider taking a storm spotter course.
“I don’t like to speak for the meteorologists, but I know radar signatures can only show so much. I believe with the storm spotters being out there it more or less has more boots on the ground for these guys making the calls,” Capt. Jason Norris with Northport Rescue explained.
The online classes being offered by the National Weather Service in Birmingham are free.
Norris said in situations where there could be flooding and worse tornadoes, having people in the area who know what they’re looking at may help first responders who are called to weather emergencies.
“A lot of times it’s guys like that or women where they are our first source of damage reports. Where do we need to be or send our assets. where the injuries are. Sometimes those reports come in way before the 911 calls,” Capt, Norris concluded.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.