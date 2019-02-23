Jacksonville police dispatcher charged with buying drugs at work

JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) - A Jacksonville police dispatcher has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with conspiring to distribute controlled substances.
Kurt David Turner, 49, allegedly set up drug deals while on the job. Jacksonville Police Chief Marcus Wood says Turner used department telephones to set up drug deals with two women and have oxycodone delivered to the station.
A warrant was filed for Turner on Friday. Wood adds the two women involved have warrants issued for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Though Turner is currently on administrative leave, Wood says there is a vote scheduled at a Feb. 25 city council meeting for Turner’s termination.
