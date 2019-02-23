Flooding closes road, forces evacuation in East Alabama

(WBRC) - Calhoun County EMA spokesperson Myles Chamblee says Jerry Avenue in Oxford was flooded when heavy rains caused Choccolocco Creek to overflow its banks Friday morning.
Water was still flowing across the street Friday evening and still standing in several yards. We found two homes surrounded by water. Chamblee says some homes were evacuated. he says Silver Run Road, Post Oak Road, and Mellon Bridge all had flooding issues as well. Post Oak Road was flooded Thursday night but water was still standing the next day.
In Etowah County, Brooke Avenue was closed when Little Wills Creek overflowed. Lawson Gap Road and Tabor Cutoff Road were also closed.
EMA workers say most roads that flood in the area come from creeks, as opposed to the Coosa River, which still rose high enough to flood some benches at Riverwalk Park.
“A lot of its creeks and lakes and the rivers are holding pretty well, but your creeks and smaller tributaries, they don’t do as well. They don’t have the dams and things to protect them,” says Denise Cooey of the Gadsden/Etowah EMA.
EMA workers say if you run up on a road that's covered with, especially, flowing water, turn around and don't drown, and call the EMA so they can get the word out to motorists to avoid the area.
A rain-swollen creek is good news, however, for Gadsden’s best known tourist attraction. Noccalula Falls is rain-swollen and ferocious. After several days of rain, Black Creek, which feeds the falls, had a lot of water to send over.
While not as bad as December 2015, when heavy rains washed out the footbridge, it’s quite a sight. Sightseers will likely bring their cameras to the Gadsden city park.
EMA public information officer Breonna Cole says someone from the EMA will take pictures of it for their records, of how much rain the area received this week.
