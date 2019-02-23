Cullman County Schools cancel classes Friday due to flooding

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - At first glance, it might look like a lake or some type of swamp. But that’s before you notice the road signs and the double yellow line leading to what’s now the deep end of County Road 5 in Cullman County.
"We actually started having problems with this yesterday. We’ve got some that are washed out but this is probably our worst road,” said Jeff Harper, Cullman County Schools’ Transportation and Safety Director.
It was enough for school leaders to cancel school Friday.
“We had a lot of debris in the roads this morning from water being on roads and receding,” said Harper. “We do everything we can to have a normal school day. We understand it’s such an inconvenience on parents but, with that said we want it to be safe.”
It might not be over yet.
County EMA Director Phyllis Little says the flooding could compound the severe weather threat for this weekend.
"My biggest concern with that is the wind. And with the ground saturation, it’s inevitable we’re going to have trees down and probably power outages,” said Little.
