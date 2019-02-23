Clanton woman celebrates turning 103

CLANTON, AL (WBRC) - A Chilton County woman celebrated a birthday on Thursday that few of us will ever see.
Willie Sanson turned 103-years-old. Willie was born and raised in Verbena, where she worked as a housewife and helped her husband in agriculture; specifically peach farming.
She has 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Willie plans to celebrate with her friends and family on Saturday.
When it comes to longevity, it runs in the family. Willie’s sister-in-law, Gladys Headley turned 103 last year.
Willie says her secret to living a long life is that she accepted the Lord at an early age and she always obeyed her parents.
We think that is great advice.
