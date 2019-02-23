ALEA investigating shooting involving off-duty Hoover police officer

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - ALEA is investigating a shooting involving an off-duty Hoover police officer.
Lt. Jon Riley with the Alabama Bureau of Investigation says Hoover police and fire responded to the 2300 block of Village Center Street on a report of a person shot. Officers found a 31-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her arm. She was taken to UAB Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The 911 caller was the off-duty Hoover officer. Lt. Riley says he stated he and his spouse were involved in a domestic incident and were wrestling over the handgun when it discharged.
The off-duty officer was detained by Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and is currently being questioned by SBI agents.
We will provide more information when it is available.
