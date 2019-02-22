Yo Ma Ma’s: Tuscan Chicken Pasta

Yo Ma Ma's: Tuscan Chicken Pasta
February 22, 2019 at 9:57 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 9:57 AM

Ingredients:

1 pound cavatappi pasta

1 bunch fresh spinach

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/4 cups sliced fresh mushrooms

1 fire roasted red bell pepper, sliced

1/2 cup Sun dried tomatoes

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 boneless chicken breast grilled and sliced or 1 cooked rotisserie chicken, shredded

2 (14 ounce) cans artichoke hearts, drained (optional)

1/3 cup sun-dried tomato pesto, or to taste

1 teaspoon salt

1 tsp roasted garlic and herbs

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons chicken broth, or as needed (optional)

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta at a boil, stirring occasionally, about 9 minutes. cook until pasta is tender yet firm to the bite, drain

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir mushrooms, red bell pepper, and garlic until tender, 5 to 10 minutes.

Reduce heat and stir in chicken, artichoke hearts, pesto, salt, and red pepper flakes; cook and stir until heated through, about 5 minutes.

Mix pasta and spinach into chicken mixture, adding chicken broth if some moisture is needed. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over the top.

