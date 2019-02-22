Yo Ma Ma’s: Tuscan Chicken Pasta

Ingredients:
1 pound cavatappi pasta
1 bunch fresh spinach
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 1/4 cups sliced fresh mushrooms
1 fire roasted red bell pepper, sliced
1/2 cup Sun dried tomatoes
2 cloves garlic, minced
4 boneless chicken breast grilled and sliced or 1 cooked rotisserie chicken, shredded
2 (14 ounce) cans artichoke hearts, drained (optional)
1/3 cup sun-dried tomato pesto, or to taste
1 teaspoon salt
1 tsp roasted garlic and herbs
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 tablespoons chicken broth, or as needed (optional)
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Directions:
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta at a boil, stirring occasionally, about 9 minutes. cook until pasta is tender yet firm to the bite, drain
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir mushrooms, red bell pepper, and garlic until tender, 5 to 10 minutes.
Reduce heat and stir in chicken, artichoke hearts, pesto, salt, and red pepper flakes; cook and stir until heated through, about 5 minutes.
Mix pasta and spinach into chicken mixture, adding chicken broth if some moisture is needed. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over the top.
