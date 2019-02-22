Water levels continue rising on Lake Logan Martin

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - A flood warning is out for people who live or have boats at Lake Logan Martin.
Some homeowners were scrambling to secure boats and property as the lake level continues to rise.
As you go around the lake you see how much the lake has gone up. Trent Richardson with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary was out since 5 a.m. helping homeowners move their boats out of fixed docks along Lake Logan Martin.
"They need to be getting their boats out the boat houses. We have a lot of fixed docks. Second they need to remove those items on the docks so they won’t drift away and become a hazard,” Richardson said.
We did see personal items floating in the middle of the lake along with driftwood which could pose a threat to boaters. Near the dam you can see how the water is churning.
People who live along or near the lake are amazed at how much levels have risen.
“It’s shocking. It puts us through a lot,” Jessica Fendley said.
Richarson says he hopes people at the lake act now to take precautions. Another big concern for him is rising waters and electricity running to many docks these days.
"If you are working around the dock, be very cognizant of the electricity. A lot of these docks have electricity running to them. Now the water is over the power lines,” Richardson said.
Many homeowners have power switches to turn off electricity as a safety measure.
