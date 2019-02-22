UPDATE: Tarrant Police, U.S. Marshals arrest carjacking suspect

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Authorities have arrested a man who they carjacked someone and then lead police on a chase.
Donald Daijohn Mitchell, 22, was arrested Friday morning by Tarrant police and U.S. Marshals.
Police say Mitchell jumped into a red Honda when the owner got out at Southeastern Tire on Pinson Street in Tarrant.
The owner actually tried to grab onto the car door and get the suspect out, but he was thrown to the ground.
Police say they chased Mitchell into Birmingham, down the Red Mountain Expressway, where he began to exit at University Blvd. They made it to the exit ramp and then stopped.
“The suspect tried to flee the area by ramming one of our detective vehicles. He pulled forward, then backed up, pulled forward then backed up,” says Detective Corporal James Butterbrodt with the Tarrant Police Department.
The incident caused major damage to back end of the Honda. Mitchell then drove onto University and into the Southtown Housing Community, where police say he ran off, leaving the car behind.
They released this video of the suspect showing him in the Chevron next to the auto shop moments before the carjacking.
Mitchell faces first-degree robbery and first-degree criminal mischief charges.
