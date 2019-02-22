Teen says school banned her ‘MAGA’ hat; dress code actually restricts all hats

FRESNO, CA (KGPE/CNN) - Clovis North High School senior Maddie Mueller wants to be able to wear her “Make America Great Again” hat at school.
But the school district told her it would be a violation of the school’s dress code.
"How does being a patriot in trying to show pride in your country, how is that inappropriate?" Mueller asked.
She doesn't shy away from sharing her political views or wardrobe. She is a member of the right-wing activist group, Valley Patriots.
The group asked their members to wear their MAGA hats on Feb. 20.
Maddie was told she couldn't on campus, so she asked if she could wear any Trump hat with school colors on it, she said she was told no, citing the dress code
"To my knowledge, Trump is not a logo. It's a last name. It's just our president. You can't claim the president is a logo, sports team or affiliated with any gang," Mueller said.
The Clovis Unified School District's dress code does not specify if political hats or shirts are allowed.
“Bottom line for us is the dress code is for kids to feel safe at school and free of distractions so they can focus on learning,” said Kelly Avants with the school district.
Former Federal District Judge Oliver Wanger said the student’s First Amendment right is being stripped, but the district may have the right to do so.
"The hat is something that could invoke violence or invoke controversy,” Wagner said. “Then for the sake of the safety students, the school is in their legal right."
Mueller said she’s been dress coded repeatedly, for wearing t-shirts that say “Build the Wall.”
"I'm not caring if I offend anybody. I'm just showing support for the president and what I believe," she stressed.
The district’s dress code is available online. It states that no hats or caps may be worn inside classrooms and offices.
It also bans many logos and brands, and specifically bans clothing or apparel that can be worn for the purpose of “harassing, threatening, or intimidating others."
